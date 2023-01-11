Minister inaugurates 26 modern bus stop shelters

LAHORE:Punjab Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema Tuesday inaugurated 26 modern bus stop shelters on Canal Road.

In this regard, an opening ceremony was organised by Punjab Transport Company at the campus bridge bus stop shelter. On the occasion, the minister said the Punjab Transport Company was constructing 200 new bus stop shelters and 600 flag posts in Lahore at a cost of Rs 208m under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2022/23. He said under the project, 26 new bus stop shelters and 52 flag posts have been constructed on Canal Road in the first phase He said these bus shelters had been done by the Lahore Development Authority after tendering. He said in the first phase, 26 bus stops have been constructed at various stops on Canal Road, saying that the bus stop shelters are a reaffirmation of the commitment of provision of travel facilities to passengers as per the vision of the Punjab Government. He said the Punjab govt would soon launch standard eco-friendly buses to provide more quality travel facilities to people.