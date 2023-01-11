 
close
Wednesday January 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Chilly weather

By Our Correspondent
January 11, 2023

LAHORE: Cold wave continued to prevail in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Tuesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -09°C while in Lahore it was 5.4°C and maximum was 16.2°C.

Comments