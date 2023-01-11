Manhandling of PU teacher condemned

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (ASA) has condemned the manhandling of a faculty member allegedly by some students belonging to PU’s Pashtoon Education Development Movement (PEDM). In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, Secretary PU-ASA, said Dr M Altaf from the Department of History & Pakistan Studies was manhandled by the students. “It will be detrimental to impart teaching at the Punjab University, if the proper disciplinary action is not taken against the culprits involved in the heinous incident of disgracing a respectable teacher,” he said and added the incident had also raised very serious concerns about the ability of the university’s administration as well.