Minister urges parliament to revisit NFC constitution

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Laghari Tuesday termed the National Finance Commission (NFC) against the federalism and urged the parliament to revisit the NFC constitution as stability among the federating units is necessary for the strength of the federation.

The minister said that if democracy was not the solution to the problems, the federation cannot solve the problems either. Incentives on increasing tax collections can improve the performance of provinces, the minister said. He was lecturing in the training session of government officers under the Punjab Management and Professional Development Department on the problems facing the country.

The agriculture sector of Punjab has great tax potential and implementation of tax on agricultural land can solve many problems. But unfortunately, many owners of agricultural land of more than 12 acres are part of the assemblies and won’t allow legislation on it, he said.

Laghari equally blamed the elected representatives and the bureaucracy for the breakdown in governance. Misuse of powers and deviation from rules of business is causing the destruction of organizations. The plight of government institutions can be improved by making salary increases, allowances and promotions conditional on performance. Respect for democracy within political parties is essential for political stability in the country, he added. The provincial minister said that in the 60s, canal system was the best in Pakistan. But we failed fair water distribution for agriculture was not ensured due to ‘priorities’.

In past, the quality of schools and education was focused but now increasing the number of schools ignoring the quality of education. Further, previously education was done for intellect development but now only grades are focused, he said.

Water is equally important for drinking and agricultural needs. But only 6 percent development budget allocated to it while alone a waste management company in Lahore is allocated Rs 12 billion budget explains the priorities of the governments, the minister added. He said the government employees protesting for their tax deduction and asking for allowances but never told the government that how to increase the income. Responding to the questions from the participants of the course, Laghari said that the institutional reforms are necessary to improve the quality of education in schools and to ensure the attendance of doctors in hospitals.