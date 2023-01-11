Robbers on rampage in City

LAHORE:Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments and other goods worth millions of rupees in several incidents of theft and robbery in the provincial capital.

The robbers stabbed and wounded a 26-year-old Faseehullah, an employee of a sensitive organisation, and robbed him of cash and a mobile phone in the limits of Lorri Adda police. Two robbers dressed in police uniform robbed one Naveed of Rs1 lakh and a mobile phone at gunpoint in Misri Shah area.

Robbers broke into the house of one Javed in Sundar area, tied the family at gunpoint and took 25-tola gold, 25 thousand US dollars, 13 hundred Australian dollars and 6 lakh 25 thousand Pakistani currency. Robbers stormed into the house of one Taimour in Sundar area and looted 7 tolas of gold ornaments.

Robbers dotted into the house of one Salim in Sundar area and looted 3 tolas of gold ornaments and 3 lakh rupees at gunpoint.

Robbers looted 60 thousand rupees from the shop of one Nasir and 1 lakh rupees from the shop of one Hassan in Harbanspura police area. Robbers looted 1 lakh 75 thousand rupees and 3 mobiles from one Abdul Qadeer in Faisal Town area, 30 thousand rupees and mobile phone from one Raheel at gun point in Hanjarwal area, 6 thousand 500 rupees and mobile phone from one Abbas in Liaqatabad area, 5 lakh rupees from one Zubair in South Cantonment area, 3 thousand 800 rupees from one Ramzan and his friend Naveed Raza in Defence area, 10 thousand rupees at gun point from one Raees Kayani in Defence area, Rs 59,000 and a mobile phone from one Ilyas in Mughalpura area, Rs 25,000 and a mobile phone from one Masood in Bagbanpura area, Rs 5,000 and a mobile phone from one Asif at gunpoint in Shahdara Town area, 7,000 rupees and a mobile phone from one Ali in Liaquatabad area., 6,000 rupees from one Numan in Haier police area, 35,000 rupees from one Shawal Muhammad at gun point in Garden Town. Cars were stolen from the areas of from Gulbarg, South Cantonment, Naseerabad, Ghalib Market, and Lorry Adda. Motorcycles were lifted from the areas of Kahna, Manga Mandi, Mazang, Hanjarwal, and Liaquatabad.

Man in police custody dies: An alleged car lifter died in hospital here on Tuesday. He was in the custody of Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS).

Accused Sheraz was taken to hospital due to his health deterioration where he could not recover. The accused was on police remand in case number 3622/21 registered at Nishtar Colony police station. According to AVLS, Sheraz Khan was booked in 19 cases of car theft. Sheraz was admitted to Jinnah Hospital due to his ill health two days ago and after recovery he was discharged from the hospital. But he was again taken to Jinnah Hospital due to ill health where he died during the treatment.