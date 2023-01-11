Four suspects arrested in police encounters

Four suspected criminals were arrested during police encounters in the city on Tuesday. Two suspects were arrested in an injured condition during an exchange of fire with Shah Latif police. District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said Wajahat and Imran had been arrested in the past as well. One MP5 rifle, a 30 bore pistol, stolen mobile phones, cash, and stolen motorcycle were recovered from their possession.
Separately, a suspected robber was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with police in Shah Faisal Colony. The suspect, Javed Akhtar, 45, son of Umer, was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical assistance.
Moreover, another robber, Abdur Rehman, was arrested in an injured condition during an exchange of fire with police in Korangi. He was also taken to the JPMC for medical assistance in police custody.
