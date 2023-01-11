PPP govt to continue promoting cultural, literary activities, promises Aseefa

Artists, political and social activists, poets and filmmakers from Karachi called on Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House in Karachi on Tuesday. She appreciated their innovative and excellent work, particularly tribute portraits of the late Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by sand artists.

“Artists grow when they are nurtured and supported. Pakistan is teeming with talented artists, singers, poets, sculptors and filmmakers. It is imperative they be provided with a platform and stage to showcase their enormous talent,” said Aseefa. She assured the delegation that the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government strongly believed in promoting and nurturing cultural and literary initiatives, and would continue promoting them in the future.

Those who met Aseefa included Hira of Azm-e-Nojawan, social and political activist Kulsoom Mehmood Advocate, social activist Fatima Baloch, poet and activist Gul Sarhadi, social activist Sabeer Ahmed, filmmaker Obaid Sahito, social activist Fahim Shad, social and political activist Shehbaz Jan, singer and musician Adil Baloch, singer and musician Asim Baloch, filmmaker Adil Bizanjo, filmmaker Ahsan Shah, political and social activist AB Raees, political activist and fillmaker Shehbaz Malik, Gaddani sand artists Sameer Shoukat, Kabeer Akbar and Sameer Khurshid, poet and activist Waheed Noor, social activist Shahzaib, and CEOs of civil society organisations -- Mehr Ghar, Dreams of Youth and Azme Lyari.