CS told to file affidavit on postings made after poll announcement

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the chief secretary to file an affidavit with regard to the transfers and postings of government officers made after the announcement of the local government elections’ schedule by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The SHC was hearing the petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others against the transfers and postings of government officers in various departments after the announcement of the LG polls’ schedule for Karachi and Hyderabad.

A division bench headed by SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh asked the advocate general about the withdrawal of the transfers and postings of government officers made after the announcement of the election schedule.

The Sindh advocate general informed the bench that all such transfers and postings that were made in violation of the election commission’s code of conduct had been withdrawn.

The PTI’s counsel said the Karachi administrator was appointed after the announcement of the LG poll schedule and was still holding the post. He said that transfers and postings of government officials were made in violation of the code of conduct issued by the ECP and the election laws.

The court directed the CS to submit an affidavit on Wednesday (today) with regard to the transfers and postings of government officers made after the announcement of the LG election schedule.

Khadim Hussain and the PTI had petitioned against the transfers and postings of government officers, including the Karachi and Hyderabad administrators, after the announcement of the LG poll schedule.

The PTI accused the Sindh government of pre-poll rigging and violating the ECP’s ban on transfers and postings of government officials after the announcement of the LG election schedule.

The petitioner’s counsel Shahab Imam said the government had, with mala fide intention, and without the ECP’s prior approval, transferred and placed the services of government officers at the disposal of the local bodies for the appointments through impugned notifications.

He referred to the administrators of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and the East, Central and Korangi district municipal corporations, as well as the commissioner of Hyderabad.

The ECP had restrained the provincial government from issuing orders of transfers and postings of government officers after the announcement of the date of the LG election, which was scheduled to be held on January 15.