Test of mettle

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Back from the brink?’(January 7, 2023). The title could not have been more appropriate. I think Miftah Ismail was dealing with the IMF in a professional manner and he would have concluded the deal satisfactorily. However, Nawaz Sharif, keen to keep power within his close circle, replaced Ismail with Ishaq Dar. The latter has proved his incompetence several times over, but he is valued for his ability to delay tough measures and improve electoral prospects. However, Dar seems unable to work his magic this time around and has had to concede to raising levies.
Unfortunately, once will not be enough. The PDM and whoever else happens to be in charge, will need to keep making bold and unpopular belt-tightening decisions. None of our parties has, thus far, shown the mettle to sacrifice their popularity for the national interest. Granted, it is an unenviable task, but we need someone with the mettle to do the job.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
