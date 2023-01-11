It’s up to us

Pakistan, like always, is facing another socio-economic disaster. Voices of concern are now being raised by all quarters, be it the establishment, the business community, the politicians or the people. Dwindling foreign exchange reserves have affected the imports of even basic necessities like lifesaving drugs and poultry feed. But still, the blame game continues. The state blames politics, while the politicians point fingers at the state and each other. That we are in serious trouble appears to be the only thing we can all agree on.

We have over relied on our Western, Chinese and Middle Eastern friends to keep the wheels of our economy in motion, sadly, these countries appear to have more pressing matters at hand these days and the bailouts are getting harder to come by. The solution to the current malaise will have to come from within.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne

Australia