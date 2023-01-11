National consensus

Pakistan was created through a broad-based consensus of Muslims from across British India. Ironically, the spirit of consensus appears to have left this nation the moment it came into being. Instead, alienation and distrust have filled the vacuum, preventing us from getting united behind anything. Even the national pastime, cricket, has to be held under maximum security conditions as there are people in this country who see it as a legitimate target for violence.

The confluence of economic mismanagement, political instability, terrorism, rising poverty, inflation, and brain drain has left the country with an uncertain future. It is a difficult task for any one party or institution to steer a fractured country out of the multiple crises. All the main centres of power and a majority of the people need to be on the same page for us to turn the corner

Shehryar Kandhro

Larkana