Revival plan

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Hockey tragedy’ (January 6, 2023). Hockey, the national game of Pakistan, appears to be fading away from our sports scene. Pakistan Hockey continues to decline in terms of revenue, viewership, public interest and athlete participation. On the other hand, the game is flourishing in many of the countries that we used to rival. The only way to get the national game back on track is to rebuild the hockey infrastructure from the bottom up.

We have to encourage hockey at the local, district and provincial level. This will mean investing more in facilities, equipment and coaching. In addition, player development programs may be arranged and scholarships should be given to talented players. If we are to bring back hockey’s glory days, we must water the grassroots first.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub