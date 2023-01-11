Food waste

Pakistan is an agrarian country but cannot manage to meet the food demand of its population. Even with the help of foreign imports, over 40 per cent of all children aged under five are malnourished. However, we are a country of contrasts. One can walk past a starving, stunted child on the streets and enter an opulent wedding hall with copious quantities of food being served. All too often, much of this food is not eaten and is wasted. The food is like a decoration meant to impress the guests. One would think frugality and avoiding waste would be principles that matter in a country teeming with people who do not have enough to eat.
Israr Luqman
Turbat
