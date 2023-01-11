PSX becomes signatory of WEPs

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has become a signatory of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) to promote increased women participation, gender equality, and adopting gender-responsive policies, a statement said on Tuesday.
WEPs, founding partners of which are UN Women and UN Global Compact, are a set of principles aimed at advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community.
It provides guidelines for corporates to deliver on gender equality standards of the 2030 agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
WEPs constitute seven basic principles to leverage the corporate world towards the goal of achieving a society prioritising gender equality, sustainability and growth. The seven principles include leadership, equality, health and safety, education and training, transparency, community, and markets.
Speaking at the occasion, managing director and CEO of PSX, Farrukh H Khan, said PSX had sent a positive message by becoming a signatory at WEPs that the bourse was committed to and supports gender equality and women empowerment.
