Gold falls Rs3,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs3,300 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs181,800 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs2,829 to Rs155,864. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,876 per ounce.
Silver rates increased by Rs30 to Rs2,100 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs25.71 to Rs1,800.41.
