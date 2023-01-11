Tough times

LAHORE: The large scale basic textile manufacturers missed out many opportunities to add value to their yarn and fabric as they had ready markets for basic textiles that could be exported effortlessly while it required both management and marketing efforts.

Now that the basic textile exporters have been cornered by dwindling demand for their yarn and fabric they are making efforts to enter apparel production. Apparel production is a different and difficult field. The small entrepreneurs entered the global markets in the early 90’s through hard work and dedication. Many of them perished after failure to maintain the standards required by the global buyers.

Still quite a few succeeded and gradually scaled up learning needs and compliance requirements of the global buyers. Some of them have grown big and have integrated their processes.

They now produce yarn, manufacture and process fabric for their apparel units. They are fully aware of the requirements of the global brands and their compliance requirements relating to workers welfare, global environmental standards and sustainable production. They learnt through experience and have learnt the art of retaining their buyers.

After years of experience the apparel exporters know that they cannot depend on one buyer and work with 6 or more foreign buyers. From experience they know that during global recessions or regional economic declines many brands are thrown out of the market and if a supplier depended exclusively on orders of that brand they also close down immediately. Finding new buyers of the same magnitude is hard in the highly competitive global apparel market. By working with six or more brands they cover their risk as withdrawal of orders from one source would have a 20-25 percent impact on their production that could be covered by adding a few more small buyers.

Another feature of these apparel exporters that started small and have grown large is that they did not depend overly on bank loans. They regularly invested the capital they accumulated from exports to scale up.

They also established in-house training to impart skill to the workers that they needed on each expansion. They never sought government loans the way the basic textiles entrepreneurs do.

They are growing regularly at a comfortable pace. Some are doing research and development on apparel designs in line with global trends.

The basic textile industry is both capital and energy intensive but creates a much low number of jobs compared with the volume of investment. Apparel sector needs very low investment compared with that in basic textiles. It is labor intensive and creates more jobs than any other manufacturing sector. It also consumes comparatively very low energy and power.

Realizing the potential of apparel and knitwear now most of the basic textile sector is keen to establish garmenting and knitwear units. Some of their colleagues that saw this opportunity earlier have learnt the art through experience and are growing at a comfortable pace. They established garmenting units from their own resources.

But the majority of basic textile players have been pleading with the government to provide credit and other facilities for establishing 100 garment units in the country. Since that facilitation is not coming the planned units have not materialized. In the meantime the existing original apparel players are enhancing their capacities without much help from the banks or the state.

Now the majority of largest exporters in the entire textile sector are either from readymade garment or knitwear sectors. They employ from 5,000 to 20,000 workers compared with 600-300 workers engaged by a 25,000 spindle spinning machine.

If the basic textile investors are serious they can establish a decent apparel unit in a small corner of their existing mills by disposing of only two luxury cars from their car fleets. They would not need bank loans or additional industrial land.