Diamond Industries halts production on material shortage

KARACHI: Production cuts continue in Pakistan as Diamond Industries was the latest to announce suspension of its manufacturing operations on Tuesday, attributing the closure to a shortage of imported raw material and prevailing economic conditions of the country.

In first ten days of 2023, at least four companies have announced production suspensions, blaming inventory shortages and economic woes.

“Due to adverse economic conditions in the country and non-availability of imported raw material, the company has suspended its manufacturing operations for a short term with effect from Tuesday, January 10, 2023, till further notice subject to the availability of imported raw material in the country,” read a bourse notice of Diamond Industries Limited to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Incorporated under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 as a private limited company on June 18, 1989 in the name of Diamond Industries (Pvt.) Limited, the company has been involved in manufacturing and sale of foam products and PVA products consumed in industry and domestically.

The industry-wide production halts in recent months are reflective of a government policy to curb imports to reduce its import bill and save depleting foreign exchange reserves. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan have declined to an alarming level of $4.5 billion after a recent payment of loans to banks in the United Arab Emirates totaling $1.2 billion. The central bank’s reserves can hardly cover imports of 25 days.

Devaluation of the rupee up to 28 percent in a year has also severely affected the industries that rely on imports. Banks are reportedly refusing to open letters of credit amid a scarcity of the US dollar and a vast difference of dollar rates in the interbank market, open market, and a grey or black market.

Market experts believe that productions cuts in industries may continue in coming months as they paint a bleak economic picture amid delays in IMF programme, devaluation of the rupee, import curbs by the government, explosive inflation, and political uncertainty in the country. Days ago, Pak Suzuki extended closure of its plant till January 13th on inventory shortages. “Due to the continued shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to extend the shutdown of the automobile plant,” it said in an announcement to the PSX.

Millat Tractors Limited, assembler and manufacturer of tractors in Pakistan, also announced closure of its operations last week, citing low demand and cash flow constraints. Before that, the company was observing non-productive days on Fridays.

The ongoing economic distress has also bitten the textile industry that has been facing a downtrend for last few months. Another company Crescent Fibres Limited, which is engaged in manufacturing and sale of yarn, announced curtailing its production by half on a temporary basis last week. Earlier, one of the country’s largest textile companies Nishat Chunian Limited has also announced a partial shutdown of its operations.