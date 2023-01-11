PSX gives thumbs up to over $10.5bn for flood recovery

Stocks gained on Tuesday as investors bought risky assets, after international donors committed over $9 billion to help Pakistan recover from last year’s catastrophic floods, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 296.75 points or 0.73 percent to 40,801.51 points against 40,504.76 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 40,981.02 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,504.76 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks showed bullish activity after international partners’ overwhelming pledged for flood losses in donor fundraising in Geneva and hopes for likely positive outcome of Pak-IMF 9th review on economy under the bailout program.

“Speculations in the earnings season also played a role in the bullish activity.”

KSE-30 index also increased by 95.05 points or 0.63 percent to 15,107.10 points compared with 15,012.05 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 51 million shares to 214.346 million shares from 163.939 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs6.565 billion from Rs6.890 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.491 trillion from Rs6.460 trillion. Out of 337 companies active in the session, 231 closed in green, 82 in red and 24 remained unchanged.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said equities closed positively where the benchmark index settled at a 40,801 points level (up 0.73 percent). “Market remained positive throughout the day as investors cheered the new flow regarding International Conference on Climate Resistant Pakistan held in Geneva where Pakistan secured total pledges of over $10 billion from multilateral and bilateral creditors,” he said.

The market made an intraday high of 481 points where major gainers were LUCK, SYS, ENGRO, MTL, and UBL, which cumulatively added 136 points to the KSE100 Index.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Premium Tex., which rose by Rs40.92 to Rs650.50 per share, followed by Colgate Palm, which increased by Rs29.98 to Rs1,889.99 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs439.01 to Rs8,909.99 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which decreased by Rs25 to Rs675 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the bulls took charge at the market. “The market opened in the green and traded with positive sentiments throughout the session after the international community pledged $10.7 billion to Pakistan as much-needed aid for rehabilitation, recovery, and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas at an international conference.”

Healthy volumes were recorded across the mainboard, however, the refineries and cement sectors remained in the limelight throughout the day.

Sectors contributing to the performance included cement (+90.0 points), technology & communication (+49.7 points), commercial banks (+33.8 points), automobile assembler (+21.2 points), and power generation & distribution (+20.2 points).

Cnergyico PK remained the volume leader with 18.019 million shares that increased by 12 paisas to Rs4.03 per share.

It was followed by Unity Foods Ltd with 17.214 million shares that closed higher by Rs1.04 to Rs15.03 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Pak Refinery, TPL Properties, Pak Petroleum, Hascol Petrol, K-Electric Ltd., Sui North Gas, Fauji Foods Ltd and WorldCall Telecom.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 55.526 million shares from 56.981 million shares.