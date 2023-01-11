Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: The rupee fell for the fifteenth straight session on Tuesday in both the currency markets.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 227.88 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 227.41. It declined by 0.21 on a day-on-day basis.

The rupee lost 25 paisas to settle at 237 versus the greenback in the open market.

Analysts said the local unit was losing ground as investors were still uncertain on resumption of the IMF programme.

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held talks on the sidelines of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, on Monday, but no significant progress was made.

"It was a good meeting but I do not have any statements to make," Athanasios Arvanitis, deputy director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, told reporters immediately after the ended in Geneva.

Pakistan reiterated its commitment to completing a deal with the IMF, according to a statement from the finance ministry.

The IMF has yet to approve the release of $1.1 billion originally due to be disbursed in November last year, leaving Pakistan with only enough foreign exchange reserves to cover three weeks’ imports.

At the conference, donors pledged $11 billion (3.3 percent of Pakistan’s GDP) for the rehabilitation of areas devastated by floods in 2022,

but the market showed no reaction, analysts said.

The market's reaction to reports that Saudi Arabia is considering boosting its investments in Pakistan to $10 billion and increasing its deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan to $5 billion must be watched, an analyst said.