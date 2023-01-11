4th financial crime summit on Jan 14

KARACHI: The fourth financial crime summit will be held on January 14, 2023 in Karachi, with the theme ‘Post-FATF Financial Crime Action Plan – Continuing the National Anti-Financial Crime Agenda’, a statement said on Tuesday.

The Summit is being organised by Dellsons Conferences under the banner of Dellsons Associates, together with its Knowledge Partner, A. F. Ferguson & Co., a member firm of the PwC network.

President Dr Arif Alvi is expected to grace the event as the chief guest. Speakers and panelists at this high-profile summit include CEOs and compliance chiefs of commercial banks and other entities, senior representatives of regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies, including State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Financial Monitoring Unit, Federal Board of Revenue and Federal Investigation Agency.

Speaking on the relevance of the Summit, Ibrahim Amin, Chairman Dellsons said Pakistan has taken great strides in addressing the FATF action plan and coming out of the grey list, with the State Bank of Pakistan and numerous other government bodies playing a key role to achieve the target.