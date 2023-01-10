CAA sets up panel to probe alleged blasphemy charge incident

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority on Monday has tasked airport services director to head a committee to look into the incident of an official allegedly threatening a security officer with a blasphemy case.

Last week, a male officer threatened a female security officer on her refusal to allow him to enter the cargo area of at Jinnah International Airport in his friend’s vehicle that had without a number plate. The video of the incident went viral drawing across the board condemnation following which the male officer was suspended by the Civil Aviation Authority.

On Monday, the CAA spokesperson announced that an inquiry committee has been formed on the directions of DG CAA. It will be headed by the airport services director. “The committee will hold its first meeting Tuesday (today),” he said. “Both parties have been asked to appear before the committee and present their stance, he concluded.