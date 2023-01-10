JUIF protests against PTI govt over price spiral

PESHAWAR: The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) staged a protest demonstration to condemn the sky-rocketing hike in the prices of flour and other items of daily use and blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led provincial government for its failure to provide relief to the people.

The protest procession started from Nausho Baba mosque in Firdos and the protestors marched on the main GT Road. They were holding party flags and placards inscribed with slogans against the KP government. The protesters were chanting slogans against PTI and the provincial government.

Led by the party leaders Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Maulana Miskeen Shah and others, the procession reached Malik Saad Shaheed Flyover where a public meeting was held.

The speakers held the KP government responsible for the rising inflation in the province. They said that controlling price hike was the sole responsibility of the provincial government, which has badly failed to do that.

They said that the provincial government cannot shrug off its responsibility by making accusations against the federal government. The speakers said that the PTI had been ruling the province for the last 10 years and during this period not a single project could be launched for the well-being of the masses.

They believed that the PTI government was the worst example of bad governance, incompetence and corruption. The speakers said that interestingly the same party was holding power in Punjab as well and everybody knows that one major reason for the flour crisis in the province is the ban on the supply of wheat from Punjab. They warned the provincial government to mend its ways and take steps for the well-being of the masses otherwise the people will throw them out of the power corridors.