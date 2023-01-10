Senate panel wants monetary needs of LEAs fulfilled

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Interior recommended that the financial needs of law enforcement agencies are fulfilled and monetary compensation be paid to the personnel martyred and injured in the fight against terrorism.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior met with its chairman, Senator Moshin Aziz in the chair, at the Parliament House, here on Monday. The committee was briefed in-camera by the KP FC Commandant, Additional IGP, Balochistan Additional IGP, member (Policy) NACTA, and Levies Force DG about law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Speaking to the media after an in-camera meeting, Chairman Moshin Aziz said the committee had appreciated and acknowledged the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies for the restoration of peace and their continuous struggle in the war against terrorism.

He said after an in-camera briefing on law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the committee was of the unanimous opinion that the matter will be taken up with the provincial and federal governments so that the financial needs of the LEAs may be fulfilled for their capacity-building and infrastructure development.

He said the committee further decided to look into the necessary legislative amendments to strengthen the LEAs. Following the in-camera briefing to the committee about law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the Senate Committee on Interior held an open meeting and was briefed on a matter of public importance relating to incidents of killing of labourers in the Harnai district in Balochistan.

Balochistan Constabulary AIG Salman Chaudhary informed the committee that two labourers were injured but not killed and the other four who were abducted have also been released. He said that these criminals’ attempts intend to impede the process of development and progress in the province, and the Balochistan Police are working vigorously for the maintenance of law and order and elimination of ant-state elements.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said that seven months have passed and the report on the subject matter has not been submitted to the committee yet. He directed the AIG to submit a report in a fortnight.

Deliberating on the murderous attack on Ms. Maliha Malik and her coordinator, Mr. Arslan Malik, Senator Mohsin Aziz questioned why the FIR has not yet been registered and whether or not the accused has been arrested.

Larkana DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh said the FIR was registered the same day and that the accused was released on bail. The chairman directed that protection be provided to Ms. Maliha Malik, and the matter shall be resolved on a priority basis. A report on the matter shall be presented to the committee next week.

The other members of the committee are; Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, and Senator Kamran Murtaza.