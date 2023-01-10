Covid-19 claims one more life

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 claimed one more life in the country while 17 more people were tested positive for the infectious disease during the last 24 hours.

According to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad, “A patient died of Covid-19 complications in Punjab during the last 24 hours, raising the accumulative death toll to 30,693 in the country. At the moment, 20 people are undergoing treatment in critical condition at intensive care units (ICUs) and high dependency units (HDUs) across the country,” said an NIH official.

However, Covid-19 positivity rate remained 0.50 percent during the last 24 hours when 17 people were tested positive after 3,399 tests were conducted across the country, the NIH official added.

With six cases, the positivity rate stood at 1.99 percent in Peshawar, followed by 1.64 percent in Karachi, 0.49 percent in Islamabad and 0.14 percent in Lahore. It is worth mentioning here that since beginning of the pandemic, Pakistan has so far conducted 31,228,918 tests. Of which, 1,575,969 were tested positive.