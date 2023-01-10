Waziristan sit-in enters fourth day

WANA: The sit-in for peace by “Waziristan Aman Olasi Pasoon” (Waziristan peace public movement) continued despite a severe cold for the fourth day in Wana, the district headquarters of the South Waziristan Lower tribal district.

Local leaders of all political parties, PPP, ANP, JUIF, JI, PTI, NDM, PKMAP, PTM, the business community, tribal elders and youths attended the protest for establishing peace.

The “Waziristan Aman Olasi Pasoon” presented a 10-point agenda to the government which was as under:

1: Peace is the responsibility of the civil government. If the police is required to conduct a search operation or take action against the wanted persons or in a place, then action should be taken according to the law. If the police need the help of FC or the army, it can be under the law.

2: The erstwhile FATA has been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all the provisions of the 1973 Constitution are applicable to the areas of the erstwhile FATA.

3: Peace in South Waziristan Lower is subject to the restoration of the government writ. For the restoration of the government writ, a separate DPO, judges including all line departments should be shifted to Lower Waziristan.

4: Jamshed Wazir should be released immediately.

5: Police checkpoints should be established in small and big bazaars located at Spin, Azam Warsak, Shakai, Angoor Ada, Zarmelan, Ragzai police stations.

6: FC should be deployed on an emergency basis for the protection of police stations, police posts and police during patrolling.

7: A ban should be placed on government/non-government vehicles with tinted glass, violators should be arrested and presented in court for legal action.

8: Indiscriminate action should be taken against narcotics dealings.

9: All types of armed organizations and miscreants should be banned.

10: Obstacles to trade on the Pak-Afghan border at Angoor Adda should be removed and Pakistani identity card holders should be allowed to enter Angoor Adda Gate.

The participants of the sit-in said that if our legitimate demands were not accepted, the series of protest sit-ins will be extended.

On the other hand, South Waziristan Lower Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan said that the demands are legitimate and the administration has already started working on the 10 -point agenda of the protesters.

He said the administration was in constant contact with the sit-in participants to resolve their problems. The official said that the talks were going on and would yield positive results soon.