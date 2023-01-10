KNOCK AT THE DOOR: Police drive to register domestic servants, tenants kicked off

Islamabad: The Federal Capital Police have decided to initiate drastic campaign, ‘knock at the door’, to register domestic servants serving in houses in the jurisdiction of Islamabad, the police sources said.

“We have to put the data of tenants and domestic servants on the record at every cost,” the people responsible for collecting data, said when asked, adding, Afghan people living unlawfully in Islamabad and in the disguise of top traders of the metropolis. “The teams would not only check low living regions but concentrate on aristocratic localities and posh areas to search misdemeanour barons living in costume of noble citizens,” the officer narrated and added that the posh localities have always ignored by the police incursions were preferred at poor areas.

Teams led by a senior upper-subordinate of each police station of Islamabad would be included in the drive with a questioner about the details of tenants living in the house, the sources maintained and added that the teams would be comprising of lady cops with the male cops while personnel of the counter terrorism department (CTD) and police commandos would remain ready in the police stations to tackle any untoward situation if occurs during the checking drive.

The police teams would provide a written questioner to the house owners to deposit their answers with the documents with a copy of computerised national identity card (CNIC), copy of rent agreement with the tenant and other documents require for the registration. “In the past, the area police performed discouraging upshot during the registration campaign to the domestic servants as well as the tenants as only 1,163 domestic servants were registered all over Islamabad, while, the facilitation centre (Khidmat Markaz) performed magnificently and provided various services to 134,113 people in a year time,” the sources mentioning the record said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, when contacted said that in these circumstances when the Islamabad is facing threats of terrorism, the police should figure out effective strategies to counter such threats. “Such steps should be taken to mark people living in Islamabad as noble citizens in posh areas of the federal capital.”