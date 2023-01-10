Over 30m families getting free treatment: Yasmin

LAHORE: The 9th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee regarding universal health insurance was held in the Civil Secretariat of Finance Department under the chairmanship of Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid and Minister Finance Mohsin Khan Leghari.

Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Punjab Health Initiative Management Company CEO Dr Ali Razaq, State Life Insurance Company's representative Dr Noor and officers from other relevant departments participated.

Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari reviewed the initiatives referred to universal health insurance during the meeting. During the meeting, a detailed review of the free treatment facilities provided to the people of Punjab through Health Card was conducted.

Health Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi informed the ministers about the details of the facilities under Universal Health Insurance. Dr Ali Razaq presented a report in this regard during the meeting. The mechanism of payments to State Life Insurance under Health Insurance was also reviewed.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that according to the vision of Imran Khan, “We are providing universal health insurance to the people of Punjab. Under universal health insurance, all the more than 30 million families of Punjab are being provided free treatment up to one million rupees per year. To provide better treatment facilities for the people of Punjab, more than 48,000 beds have been increased in private hospitals under universal health insurance. It has also made it possible to get treatment facilities according to their wishes through private hospitals of Punjab.”

Universal health insurance is the first and unique project in the history of Pakistan to be provided to the public in the field of health. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, people are getting free treatment facilities through the health cards. In the history of Pakistan, no government has given a package like the health facility card to the public. Free treatment facility has been obtained through the card. So far, more than 3,175,000 people of Punjab have obtained free treatment facility worth more than Rs 69.85 billion, the minister said.

Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Laghari said in the meeting important issues were discussed with reference to Universal Health Insurance. Universal Health Insurance project is going on successfully in Punjab.