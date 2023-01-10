 
Tuesday January 10, 2023
Top Story

Trust vote at will, not on opposition’s demand: Asad

By INP
January 10, 2023

LAHORE: PTI leader Asad Umar said Monday the Punjab government will secure the trust vote at will, not on opposition’s demand. Speaking to reporters here, he said the provincial government has again showed its numerical strength in the assembly, adding it’s time the country moved towards elections. He said the party members are receiving calls but they have have little effect.

