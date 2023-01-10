World assures Pakistan of support in difficult times

PARIS: The world community has assured Pakistan of full support in time of difficulty arisen from devastating floods during the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan being held in Geneva.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris was ready to support Pakistan in its talks with financial institutions, as the country faces huge losses from recent floods. Pakistan and the United Nations are co-hosting the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan which is aimed at marshalling support to rebuild the country after devastating floods, local and foreign media reported.

France will continue to provide expertise and some financial support to the country, Macron said in a video address during the Geneva moot. Expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan, a representative of Saudi Arabia, while addressing the second plenary at International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, said that his country disbursed 153 million Riyals to provide humanitarian assistance to the flood victims.

He said the assistance was aimed at reducing the sufferings of the affected people. The Saudi representative said his country has long supported Pakistan in development arena through various projects.

He said we have offered deposits of three billion dollars with the State Bank of Pakistan. He said the King of Saudi Arabia has also decided one billion dollars investment in Pakistan and this reaffirms our attachment to the economic development of Pakistan.

Virtually addressing the second plenary at the conference, the deputy foreign minister of Azerbaijan announced to provide an additional amount of two million dollars to Pakistan for the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in flood affected areas. The Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank has pledged to provide one billion dollars to Pakistan for its economic recovery and dealing post-floods challenges.

Addressing the Conference, Vice President AIIB Konstantin Limitokvskiy said we are closely working with Pakistani government and international institutions including IMF to help Pakistan meet post-flood challenges including infrastructure rebuilding.

He said currently AIIB is working on nine different projects worth of 2.2 billion dollars in Pakistan related to infrastructural development. Royal Humanitarian Foundation Secretary General Mustafa Alsayed urged the international institutions to contribute generously in Pakistan’s Relief Fund.

The Italian representative announced to allocate additional resources to Pakistan with a total amount of 23 million Euros in grants and concessional loans. Permanent Representative of Norway at the United Nations in Geneva Tine Moris Smith pledged an additional amount of sixty million Norwegian Krone for relief, food security and climate adaptation efforts in Pakistan.

Addressing the Conference, Permanent Representative of Denmark to the United Nations in Geneva said his country has decided to provide an additional amount of 27 million for UNICEF working in Pakistan.

He said the amount will be used for the children affected by the calamity. Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations in Geneva pledged to support Pakistan during the recovery and reconstruction by contributing in kind assistance in the energy sector, namely LPG.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has reiterated the commitment to continue Pakistan’s support in its efforts for rehabilitation.

In his short address, the high commissioner also appealed the international community to ensure enough resources for Pakistan to meet the commitments for rehabilitation of flood affected people.

Participating in the conference, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations in Geneva said that at the time of last year’s floods, his country provided two million dollars’ humanitarian assistance.

He said we plan to provide additional support in the future as well. The Korean Representative said in the context of Pakistan’s Build, Back, Better from flood damages this year, development projects in flood-hit areas will be completed at a cost of 48 million dollars.

Vice President of European Investment Bank Kris Peeters said they are fully available to share their expertise to Pakistan in climate action, adaptation and resilience. Speaking at the inaugural session, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan needs considerable support over the next several years from the international partners to ensure rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood-hit areas.

He said, “Pakistan will transform the challenge recovery reconstruction into an opportunity to build a more resilient Pakistan and economy which is dynamic and suitable. We are determined to do it in an open transparent and collaborative way”.

Bilawal said the conference demonstrates the international solidarity with Pakistan as it begins its journey towards building back better. He said, “We see this conference as a commencement of long-term partnership with our friends and development partners. We look forward to the generous and sustained commitments from the international community.”

Highlighting the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said around 33 million people including 16 million children and 600 000 pregnant women were severely affected by the floods. He said many areas of Pakistan are still under water even after the passage of six months. He said we are still conducting our relief operations and are looking forward to our reconstruction and rehabilitation.

The foreign minister said the magnitude of damage Pakistan suffered is monumental while we remain steadfast in responding the emergency needs of the affected population and urgency of saving lives and livelihood.

Bilawal called for an integrated inclusive and smartly financed plan for a resilient recovery rehabilitation and reconstruction that is responsive to the needs of the flood-affected population. He said the needs on the ground are huge and will require a multi-year effort. -- PPI Britain’s Minister of State for Development, Andrew Mitchell, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Geneva.

During the meeting, Shehbaz thanked the British government and the taxpayers for their assistance to the flood victims of Pakistan. He said that the recent floods caused immense destruction in Pakistan, which seriously damaged agriculture, people’s employment and economy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and its people are grateful to friendly countries like Britain who stand by Pakistan in difficult times. The prime minister also highlighted the steps taken by the government for the rehabilitation of flood victims. Andrew Mitchell assured the prime minister of full cooperation from the UK in the rehabilitation of Pakistan’s flood victims.

United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef), in a statement on Monday urged countries to prioritise both the immediate and longer-term needs of flood-affected children in Pakistan through the provision of principled, sustained, and flexible assistance.

“To provide immediate life-saving support, Unicef is calling for the international community to urgently provide additional humanitarian assistance, and ensure the timely release of funding to save lives before it is too late,” Abdullah Fadil, a Unicef Pakistan representative said.

As the world looks to recovery and rebuilding, he added, the Unicef “urges countries to prioritise assistance that is based on needs and allows for a response and recovery that moves with children as they return home while building and strengthening climate-resilient infrastructure and services that can reach children and families in need with healthcare, nutrition, learning, protection, hygiene and sanitation services”.

The agency warned that up to four million children are still living near contaminated and stagnant flood waters, risking their survival and well-being. Acute respiratory infections among children, a leading cause of child mortality worldwide, have skyrocketed in flood-stricken areas.

In addition, the number of cases of children identified as suffering from severe acute malnutrition in flood-affected areas monitored by Unicef, nearly doubled between July and December as compared to 2021, an estimated 1.5 million children are still in need of lifesaving nutrition interventions.

The Unicef representative said that nearly 10 million girls and boys are still in need of immediate, lifesaving support and are heading into a bitter winter without adequate shelter. “Severe acute malnutrition, respiratory and water-borne diseases coupled with the cold are putting millions of young lives at risk,” he added.

In Jacobabad, a southern district where many families have little more than mere cloth to cover their makeshift shelters by stagnant floodwaters, temperatures have dropped down to seven degrees celsius at night.

In mountainous and high-altitude areas, which have also been affected by floods, snow has fallen, and temperatures have dropped below 0 degrees celsius. Unicef and partners have started providing items such as warm clothing kits, jackets, blankets and quilts, aiming to reach nearly 200,000 children, women and men, he said.

In response to the worsening child survival crisis, more than 800,000 children have been screened for malnutrition; 60,000 were identified as suffering from Severely Acute Malnutrition — a life-threatening condition where children are too thin for their height — and referred for treatment with Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF).

The agency’s health interventions have reached nearly 1.5 million people with primary health care services so far, and 4.5 million children have been immunised against Polio in 16 flood-hit districts.

Unicef and its partners have also provided more than one million people with access to safe drinking water, and one million with hygiene kits. In the months ahead, UNICEF will continue to respond to urgent humanitarian needs, while also restoring and rehabilitating existing health, water, sanitation and education facilities for families returning home.

“As families begin to return to their villages, our response has moved with them,” said Fadil.

“Our mobile health, nutrition and water teams continue to respond to immediate lifesaving needs, while we help restore and rehabilitate existing health, water, sanitation, and education facilities, supporting the Government’s efforts in climate-resilient recovery and reconstruction,” he added.

Fadil further shared that the agency knows that the climate crisis played a central role in supercharging the cascading calamities evident in Pakistan. “We must do everything within our power to ensure girls and boys in Pakistan are able to fully recover from the current disaster and to protect and safeguard them from the next one.”

UNICEF Pakistan has permanent field offices in all four provinces and has established four hubs to bring its operations and programmes closer to the hardest-hit areas. We have been working with Pakistan’s government, UN agencies and NGO partners to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable populations in 55 calamity-affected districts, both for displaced populations and those returning to the location of their destroyed villages.

The aid organisation’s current appeal of $173.5 million to provide life-saving support to women and children affected by the floods remains only 37% funded.