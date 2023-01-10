Donor moot via video link: Why lakhs of dollars wasted on Geneva trip, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry came down hard on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the cabinet for spending huge amount “on their trip to Geneva to participate in donors’ conference, which flopped”.

In a statement issued here, he pointed out that since the entire conference was held via video-link, no important leader participated in it. He claimed that in the donor conference, France, the host, gave $10 million, but not a single important leader participated in it.

He said that if the conference was to be held through video-link, what was the need to go to Geneva? “No money poured in, but lakhs of dollars were spent on the visit of the prime minister and his cabinet,” he alleged.

Fawad criticised the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and alleged that he had already said that lying was integral part and parcel of lives of the PMLN leaders. He said that 17 bills were passed in the Punjab Assembly on Monday, while the N-League kept running away from the count.

“If they had the required numbers, as Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafiq and others were claiming, then they would have stopped the legislation”, adding that another defeat had become destiny of the PMLN.

About the current wheat and flour crisis in the country, Fawad Ch claimed that even today, 125 shelter homes were functioning, and one-lakh people have food there on daily basis, Alhamdulillah.

Apart from the flour crisis, Fawad alarmed that a very serious situation had arisen as life-saving drugs were out of shelves and there was a likelihood of severe shortage as per the media reports.

Separately, PTI senior leader and former minister Omar Ayub Khan claimed on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation were staying in Geneva at the most expensive hotel at the taxpayers’ expense.

He took to his Twitter account to write, “imported PM and delegation who are in Geneva, asking the world for help with post-flood reconstruction, are staying at the Fairmont Hotel@$1000 per night at the taxpayers’ expense”. He wrote the message they were giving the world is: “we will stay in the most expensive hotel but want your money”.