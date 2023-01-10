Messi, Ronaldo to meet in friendly between PSG, Saudi select

PARIS: Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain will play a friendly against a select side made up of players from Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and their Saudi rivals Al Hilal in Riyadh on January 19, the French champions announced on Monday.
Qatar-owned PSG will travel to Doha on January 17 before moving on to the Saudi capital for the match at the King Fahd Stadium which will see Messi and Ronaldo renew their rivalry. Messi returned to training with PSG last week after being given a fortnight off following Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar in December.
Meanwhile Ronaldo, who will turn 38 in February, recently joined Al Nassr after agreeing a contract that runs until 2025 and is reportedly worth more than 200 million euros ($214m).
BERLIN: Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Mueller has shot down rumours of a pending international retirement,...
LOS ANGELES: Jon Rahm fired nine birdies and an eagle in a 10-under par 63 on Sunday to surge past faltering Collin...
PARIS: French football boss Noel Le Graet on Monday apologised for what he dubbed his “clumsy remarks” about...
NAIROBI: Kenya appealed on Monday to the Confederation of African Football to be included in the 2023 Africa Cup of...
LISBON: Roberto Martinez was named as the new coach of Portugal on Monday, having stepped down as Belgium coach after...
SYDNEY: Skipper Pat Cummins said he is confident Ashton Agar will tour India next month despite the left-arm...
Comments