PSB seeks board’s approval to release Aikman’s salary

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will seek consent of the Governing Board to release national hockey team head coach Siegfried Aikman’s cheque worth Rs7.9 million that is pending for the months now.

A well-placed source in the PSB has told ‘The News’ that the matter has now been forwarded to the Governing Board that is expected to meet later this month.

“We have decided to forward the matter to the PSB’s Governing Board. Now it is up to the Board to decide on the Aikman’s pending salary. Board is to meet later this month and one of the agenda items will be how to release the pending salary amount in wake of PHF denotification,” a source within the Board said. The PHF has also sent a reminder to the PSB to release the salary amount so that the Dutch national could travel back to Pakistan for training purposes.

“We have also received a letter from the de-notified federation to release the amount. But it is the PSB Board that has all the authority to decide on the matter.” The hurdle is that the government has already de-notified the PHF and handing over the cheque to the denotified federation would be against the written rules.

“Siegfried’s salary cheque is ready to be paid but the hurdle here is how to deliver the amount to the coach. We can only deposit the cheque in the PHF accounts as we have to monitor and audit the payments the government doles out to each federation. Since the PSB has den-notified the hockey federation, the communication with the federation and that too in the shape of grants or other amounts cannot be made. The only viable option available is to refer the matter to the PSB Board that we are doing now. PSB Board meeting that was scheduled for Jan 10 will now be held later this month,” the official said.

When asked why the PSB has recently paid Rs7 million to the federation to purchase tickets for the South Africa bound team, he said that the amount was paid in lieu of the tickets purchase. “Since the federation was in a fix and finding it hard to arrange a team traveling to South Africa, we helped out the players to travel to South Africa to figure in the Nations Cup. But here in case of Aikman, the contract has been with the federation and as such there is requirement to submit the amount in the PHF account for payment to the coach.

However, at this point of time when we are not recognizing the federation, making such payment is not possible until and unless decided by the Board,” the official said. In a recent talk to ‘The News’, Siegfried said that he was facing serious financial crisis as no payment was made to him.