Flowers and face masks as Chinese tourists return to Thailand

BANGKOK: Chinese tourists bounded back into Thailand on Monday after Beijing eased travel rules, welcomed at Bangkok´s main airport by officials with flowers and gift bags.

The Southeast Asian kingdom was heavily reliant on visitors from China pre-pandemic, with Chinese travellers accounting for roughly 30 percent of its tourists. Thailand´s economy has been battered by Covid-19 and the current global downturn, with officials now hopeful Beijing´s decision to reopen could help its recovery.

The 269 arrivals on a flight from the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen on Monday were greeted with flowers and gift bags -- containing hand sanitiser and face masks. “I´m very excited and almost can´t believe it,” said university teacher Jiang Shanna, among the first arrivals.