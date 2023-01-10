Gunmen attack Nigeria train station, kidnap more than 30

LAGOS: Gunmen attacked a train station in southern Nigeria, kidnapping around 30 people and wounding others, police and officials said, nearly a year after a bomb assault on a train travelling from the capital.

Kidnapping for ransom is a major problem in Nigeria where gunmen have repeatedly attacked and abducted people in large groups, but mostly in the northwestern and central states. The train station attack in Edo state, 360-km east of Lagos, took place on Saturday evening.

Gunmen opened fire before abducting passengers who were waiting for a train to Warri in southern Delta state, police said in a statement to local media.

Edo State Information Commissioner Chris Nehikhare told AFP that 32 people had been abducted. One person managed to escape, lowering the toll to 31, he said, as police and local hunters tracked the remaining captives.