Sweden eyes closer US defence ties

STOCKHOLM: Sweden said on Monday it had launched talks with the United States about deepening defence collaboration as Turkey continues to block the Nordic country´s Nato membership.
Sweden´s defence ministry said that the two nations were negotiating a deal for “even closer cooperation with the United States both bilaterally and within the framework of Nato”. The so-called Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) will cover “American soldiers´ legal status in Sweden, storage of defence material and investments in infrastructure that are important so that Sweden as a host country can provide support”, Defence Minister Pal Jonson told newspaper Dagens Nyheter.
Sweden and Finland broke with decades of military non-alignment and applied to join the US-led defence alliance last year in response to Russia´s February invasion of Ukraine. Turkey has refused to ratify their Nato applications, accusing both countries of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish groups it deems “terrorists”. Most of Turkey´s demands have involved Sweden because of its more robust ties with the Kurdish diaspora.
