Russian strike on Ukraine kills two

KYIV, Ukraine: A Russian strike on a village market in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine left at least two dead and six injured on Monday, the regional governor said.

“Six people were injured as a result of a rocket strike on Shevchenkoe. Two others died,” governor Oleg Synegubov said on social media. The Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, has been targeted nearly daily by Russian artillery since February when Moscow´s troops invaded. The victims were two women, a 50-year-old and a 60-year-old, Synegubov said.