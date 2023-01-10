Russian strike on Ukraine kills two

KYIV, Ukraine: A Russian strike on a village market in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine left at least two dead and six injured on Monday, the regional governor said.
“Six people were injured as a result of a rocket strike on Shevchenkoe. Two others died,” governor Oleg Synegubov said on social media. The Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, has been targeted nearly daily by Russian artillery since February when Moscow´s troops invaded. The victims were two women, a 50-year-old and a 60-year-old, Synegubov said.
ATHENS: A 34-year-old mother accused of killing her three daughters over three years went on trial on Monday in...
BANGKOK: Chinese tourists bounded back into Thailand on Monday after Beijing eased travel rules, welcomed at...
LAGOS: Gunmen attacked a train station in southern Nigeria, kidnapping around 30 people and wounding others, police...
PARIS: France´s government on Monday announced tighter rules against hunting under the influence of drugs or alcohol,...
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday described a raft of Israeli...
LONDON: Final preparations were under way on Monday for the first rocket launch from UK soil, catapulting it into the...
