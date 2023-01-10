Bangladesh top opposition leaders released on bail

DHAKA: Two top leaders of Bangladesh´s main opposition party were released from prison on Monday, officials said, a month after they were arrested during a massive crackdown on political activists.
Police said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and Mirza Abbas, a former minister and member of the party´s top decision-making body, were freed from a jail outside the capital Dhaka. Hundreds of supporters greeted the pair after they arrived at BNP headquarters in central Dhaka where Alamgir spoke briefly, a party spokesman said.
