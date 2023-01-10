LWMC begins collecting waste from houses

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started a pilot project of door-to-door waste collection in GOR-1 and VI here on Monday.

Door-to-door collection of waste was the prime responsibility of the company but ironically since its inception, the company failed to provide this service to the citizens who were paying from their pockets to waste the collectors.

On an average, every house in the city was paying Rs 300 to Rs 500 per month to the waste collectors while the government was also bearing huge expenses of the LWMC.Residents of various city localities while talking with The News questioned that why the company has not started the door-to-door project, even the pilot one, in any middle and poor class locality. They declared the move of the company as a sheer discrimination with the majority of the residents.

On Monday, LWMC issued a press release that on the direction of LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar, a pilot project of door-to-door waste collection has been officially launched in GOR-1 and GOR-6 and CEO Ali Annan Qamar visited GOR-1 and GOR-6 to review the workings of LWMC’s social mobiliser teams and waste collection squads.

Under the pilot project, 3 rickshaw tippers, 2 mini dumpers, and more than 20 workers were engaged in door-to-door waste collection in GOR-1 and GOR-6 while teams of LWMC Community Mobilisation Wing went door-to-door to provide waste segregation information.