Hospital inspections to continue to improve treatment, says Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presided over an important meeting in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education to review the measures regarding the monitoring of government hospitals.

Secretary Health Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Special Secretary Shoaib Jadoon, Additional Secretaries Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif and Agha Nabil, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Saqib Aziz, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Director Licensing Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Anwar Janjua and other officers participated. Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Saqib Aziz gave a detailed briefing to Provincial Health Minister in this regard.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that inspections will be conducted regularly to ensure better treatment of patients in all government hospitals of Punjab. Punjab Healthcare Commission has been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring government teaching hospitals across the province. Punjab Healthcare Commission presented the inspection report of Jinnah Hospital and Institute of Mental Health during the meeting.