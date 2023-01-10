HESCO to create 20,000 jobs: PM’s adviser

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister’s Advisor, Sardar Shahjehan Yusuf, has said that 20,000 people would be employed at the newly established Hazara Electricity Supply Company (HESCO).

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally launched the Hazara Electricity Supply Company and it would be made operational in the shortest possible time,” he said while speaking at a public gathering held in Balakot on Monday.

The advisor said that Hazara was producing thousands of megawatts of electricity and execution of more mega energy projects was well underway in the division.He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmakers from the Hazara division had demanded the PM to establish the Hesco.

“Now most of the issues faced by the people of Hazara about the electricity supply, line losses, low-voltage and power outages would also be addressed,’ he assured.The adviser denounced the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for allegedly adopting delaying tactics in the completion of the New Balakot City Housing Project meant for the settlement of the October 8, 2005 devastating earthquake survivors.

“The KP government should ensure the allotment of plots to survivor families of the red zone Balakot and Garlat after removing hurdles to the development of roads and other infrastructures,” he said.

The former tehsil nazim, Junaid Qasim told the gathering that Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Authority (Pedo) was executing a 300-megawatt Balakot Hydropower Project and district administration had acquired over 8000 Kanals of the land from locals but they were still deprived of their rights.

“Locals are yet to be provided the price for the land and employment opportunities in the Balakot Hydropower Project being built with the financial grants of the international donors at Kunhar River,” he said.