JI stages protest against rising inflation

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged a protest sit-in outside the provincial assembly to condemn the rising inflation, flour crisis, electricity, gas load shedding and their inflated bills.

The protesters were carrying placards and shouting slogans against the federal and provincial governments for their failure to provide relief to common people. The demonstration was led by provincial secretary general of the Jamaat, Abdul Wasi, district president, Bahrullah Khan Advocate, former provincial ministers Hafiz Hashmat Khan, Kashif Azam Chishti and others.

Addressing the protest, Abdul Wasi said that the acute shortage and unbearable prices of flour have made life miserable for the people of the province miserable.It has become difficult for middle-class people to make both ends meet, let alone poor people, he added.

The JI leader said it was the duty of the government to provide essential items to the people at reasonable prices. But the political parties leading the government in the Centre and the provinces are busy in political tug-of-war and the least concerned about the miseries of the people.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was in power in the province for the last 10 years but they could give nothing to the people and the province except for an increase in debts, poor governance and incompetence.

The same party was holding power in Punjab, which banned the supply of wheat to KP, resulting in a severe flour crisis, he added. The speakers said that electricity and gas are produced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. If Punjab does not give us flour at cheap prices, then electricity and gas should not be supplied to Punjab, they added.

They also expressed serious concern over the unscheduled power outages, load shedding and heavy bills.The speakers said that the indifferent policies of the rulers will force the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to close the motorway and the Khairabad Bridge for all kinds of transportation and carriage of goods to Afghanistan via this province.

“If flour is not allowed to be supplied through these routes, we will not allow transportation of other items as well,” Bahrullah Khan said.

He asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take urgent steps to bring down the prices of flour. He set a five-day deadline for the reduction in the prices of flour otherwise they would besiege the Governor’s and Chief Minister’s Houses.