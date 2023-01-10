Bannu Police say 2 terrorists killed

BANNU: The Bannu police on Monday claimed killing two terrorists in an encounter who were allegedly involved in the attack on the Domel Police van.

The terrorists had martyred one policeman Pasham Khan and injured another Shah Wali Khan recently.Police special teams were formed to arrest the attackers. The cops conducted an operation in the secret hideouts of the terrorists at Master Koruna in Landi Jalandhar near the Indus Highway.

Police said the terrorists fired at the police party. The cops returned the fire that killed two terrorists whose identities were not disclosed.Arms and ammunition were allegedly recovered from the possession of the two terrorists.Ababeel Force launched: District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal launched Abbabeel Force, a special patrolling squad, in the district.

This force will have total of 26 motorcycles and 70 riders of the Bannu Police.This force has been launched to improve the law and order situation and quick action in case of any emergency.