Teachers seek release of salaries

KHAR: Teachers appointed for the second shift in government-run schools have expressed concern over the non-payment of salaries for the last five months and warned of launching a protest movement if their outstanding dues were not cleared within three days.

President of Second Shift Teachers Association Abdul Hadi said on Monday that the government had hired over 300 teachers for several schools to meet the shortage of teaching staff in the educational institutions in the Bajaur district.

He said the education department had promised timely payment of salaries to the teachers for the second shift, but to no avail.The office-bearer said several schools, which were facing a shortage of teachers, had become fully functional after the appointment of teachers.

He said a majority of such teachers had not been paid salaries for the last five monthsHe asked the provincial government to order the release of their salaries without delay or else they would stage a protest sit-in outside the Civil Colony in Khar.