Blood donation camps arranged for thalassemia patients

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged camps in various educational institutions in Peshawar, Mardan and Khyber tribal districts to collect blood donations for children and other patients suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

The camps were held in Government Degree College, Wadpaga, Peshawar, Government Degree College, Lundkhwar, Mardan, Nathokhel Union Council in Bara tehsil, Ali Masjid, Sarkamar in Jamrud, Bacha Mena and Torkham in Khyber tribal district, said a press release here on Monday.

A large number of students and people came to the camps and donated blood for the children and patients suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood-related disorders.The Frontier Foundation team comprising Nasrullah, Muhammad Ilyas, Usman Ali, Manzoor Khan and Muhammad Ikram supervised the blood donation camps in the respective educational institutions.

Dr Attaullah, Chief Proctor Saifullah, Adil Afridi and elders of respective areas supported the Frontier Foundation team in collecting bllod donations.The students and teaching and administrative staff of the respective educational institutions and others collaborated with the Frontier Foundation team and made blood donation camps a success.

The Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem thanked the people, staff and students for the blood donations.He said the students and people had always played a vital role in donating blood for the poor and needy patients suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood-related disorders. He said that it was the exemplary spirit of students and people that had kept the hope of many families of patients of thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood-related disorders alive.Sahibzada Haleemurged the students and people to raise awareness about the disease and preventive steps and blood donation for the patients.