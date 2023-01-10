People want early supply of gas to tehsil Oghi

MANSEHRA: The people of Oghi on Monday demanded of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Communication and Works Department (C&W) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Highway Authority (KPHA) to settle their issues in a friendly environment and ensure the laying of distribution lines in the large public interest in the tehsil.

“The C &W and KPHA should withdraw the court cases against contractors of the SNGPL and allow him to lay the distribution lines to supply the natural gas to the people in Agror and Tanawal areas of the Oghi tehsil,” Maulana Hafiz Usmani, a prayer leader of a local mosque, told reporters after a meeting attended by office-bearers of the different political and religious parties in Oghi.

He said the execution of the gas pipeline had been adversely affected owing to litigations.”How it’s possible for the contractor of SNGPC to pay over Rs80 million to C&W and KPHA for damaging the roads,” Usmani asked.

Another citizen, Anwar Saeed said people wanted an early completion of the development project so that natural gas could be supplied to domestic and commercial consumers.“This project has already been delayed and if the court cases were not withdrawn, that would further affect the plan to supply natural gas supply to locals,” he said.