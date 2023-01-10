Arrest made for illegal sale of subsidised flour

KHAR: Three persons were arrested for selling subsidized wheat flour illegally in Inayat Killay Bazar in Bajaur tribal district on Monday.

Taking action on a tip-off, the officials of the district administration, including Assistant Commissioner, Khar, Mohibullah raided a shop and seized dozens of bags of the subsidized flour.The shop was sealed and legal action was ordered against the owner.People hailed the action of district administration.

Protest: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Bajaur chapter, staged a protest against the unprecedented price-hike, unemployment and lawlessness in the country.

Speaking at the protest rally, JI district chief and ex-lawmaker Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, Qari Abdul Majeed, Sufi Hameed, Prof Abdur Raqib and others said that the government had miserably failed to control price-hike and unemployment.

They said that people were yearning for a meal while the poor were compelled to commit suicide.The speakers said that prices of daily use items had gone out of reach of the poor while people at the helm of the affairs were busy in a tug-of-war to grab power.