Book fair delayed

Islamabad:The three-day ‘Capital Book Fair’ being arranged by the Department of Libraries in collaboration with other partners in the federal capital has been delayed for a week due to the certain reasons.

According to an official, the book fair earlier scheduled to be held from January 5-7 will now be held from January 13 to 15 at the art and craft village. The book fair, being arranged in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), will offer a variety of books on discounted prices.

The objectives behind arranging this book fair is to revive the book reading habit among general public especially youth, preserve our literary cultural heritage and bring back the culture of book in the society.

Professor Tahir, while talking to APP, said, “This book fair is the much-needed activity to instill book reading culture among the youth, who are now more focused on the electronic gadgets instead of books.” He appreciated the step taken by the Department of Libraries for promoting book culture in the society and urged the educational and literary departments to keep arranging such activities on regular basis to attract the youngsters towards books and strengthen their bond with book.