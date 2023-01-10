Consumers, naanbais at loggerheads over roti prices

Islamabad:The unilateral increase in prices of ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ has caused a troublesome situation with the consumers protesting against it and tandoor owners showing resilience to implement it at any cost.

The consumers maintained that the government has not approved increase in prices but the tandoor owners said they cannot sell cheap bread after such an increase in prices of the flour and other basic commodities like gas and electricity.

The tandoor owners have not only reduced the weight of different types of ‘rotis’—‘patiri’, ‘khamiri’, ‘naan’ and ‘chapatti’—but also unilaterally increased their prices without formal approval from the relevant authorities.

The local people alleged that the tandoor owners were selling low-weight ‘rotis’ at undue prices and when they argued with them they referred to the increasing prices of gas, electricity, and flour bags. Some of them have also registered complaints against the tandoor owners with the Food Authority and the Price Control Magistrate. They believe that the tandoor operators jacked up prices but reduced the weight of ‘rotis’ to mint money from them.

On the other hand, the tandoor owners said they had to follow the price list issued by their association. They were of the view that they had been left with no other option except to increase prices to meet their running expenditures.

Akram Tanoli, a tandoor owner, said “How can consumers expect to get ‘rotis’ at old prices if we are purchasing flour bags at exorbitant rates. The market price of one kilogramme of flour has increased up to Rs140.” According to the local administration, various teams have been formed to monitor the prices of ‘roti’ and the consumers can also contact them and register their complaints.