Pakistan gets €87m for green economy and employable skills

Islamabad:To support green and inclusive economic growth in Pakistan, Ambassador of the European Union Dr Riina Kionka and economic affairs secretary Dr Kazim Niaz on Monday signed agreements for three new development programmes for the country with a EU funding of 87 million euros.

According to officials, the programmes will improve agricultural value chains, provide access to clean energy and enhance availability of the skilled labour force in the country with a focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

The programmes are part of European Union’s support to Pakistan in the post flood rehabilitation and reconstruction. The officials also said those three programmes were designed in close cooperation with the federal and provincial governments and are part of the broader coordination efforts by the EU and its member states materialised through the Team Europe Initiative. They also contributed to the EU’s Global Gateway, the European strategy to boost smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport sectors and to strengthen health, education and research systems across the world.

EAD secretary Dr Kazim Niaz thanked the EU for support and said the union was the most valued development partner to Pakistan as it held a substantial grant portfolio in Pakistan with a focus on socioeconomic development of vulnerable communities.

He said clean and green energy was yardstick for any sustainable development, EU support in the particular area was necessary in providing desired impetus to all such efforts by Pakistan. "We [Pakistan] hope that the three Financing agreements would further contributes towards strengthening socioeconomic indicators, as the rural economic transformation, provision of cheap energy and imparting much needed technical training for the youth can greatly benefit poor communities," he said.

EU ambassador Dr Riina Kionka said Pakistan had a huge potential thanks to its people and natural resources. She said the programmes would help harness that potential by giving Pakistanis the skills to get good jobs, by helping them to use sustainable techniques for agriculture and by providing them access to clean and green energy. "Our support comes at a crucial moment, as the country is grappling with an economic crisis and people are still struggling with the effects of the terrible floods. We hope that the three programmes signed today contribute to economic recovery in the aftermath of the floods and make Pakistan stronger and more resilient,” he said.

The KP Rural Economic Transformation (KP-RET) Project (EUR17 million) is meant to improve rural households’ income by supporting farmers in the transition towards more sustainable and profitable agriculture, creating employment opportunities and focusing on youth and women. It is part of a larger agricultural development programme led by the Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, in which the EU contribution will ensure impact on the most vulnerable communities in rural areas.

The Energy for Climate Resilience in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa programme (EUR30 million) will create resilient hydropower facilities and support more efficient use of energy for a sustainable transition to renewable energy. It will also contribute to a more sustainable management of natural resources through a massive tree planting programme. Additionally, it will strengthen provincial government capacity for policy-making, with a focus on participatory planning, implementation and monitoring in energy and natural resources sectors,.

The support for sustainable economic development throu­gh demand-driven Technical and Vocational Education and Training (EUR40 million) will be used to provide adequately skilled labour with a focus on environment friendly skills in the agribusiness, water and energy sub-sectors. The programme will make the national TVET system more effective and will give better access to skills and employment opportunities for returning and prospective migrants. Specific focus will be put on increasing availability of skilled female labour force in digital and high-tech sectors.

The EU ambassador said the union was committed to a stable, democratic and pluralistic Pakistan that respected human rights and benefits from its full economic potential by supporting sustainable and inclusive development for all its citizens.

"We [EU] provide Pakistan with about €90 million annually in grants for development and cooperation to support Pakistan’s efforts to tackle poverty, improve education, promote good governance, human rights, rule of law, and ensure sustainable management of natural resources. Our cooperation is present in all Pakistan with a special focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan and Sindh," he said.