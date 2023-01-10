15 rounded up; drugs, weapons recovered

Islamabad: Islamabad capital police apprehended 15 outlaws from different areas and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said.

The police have intensified crackdown on the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Bhara Kahu police team arrested five accused and recovered three pistols of 30-bore along with ammunition and masks from their possession.

Likewise, the Phulghran police team arrested three accused and recovered 590 gram heroin and two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Banigala police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 320 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, the Tarnol police team arrested two accused involved in illegally petrol selling. Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Moreover, the Noon police arrested an accused and recovered one rifle 12-bore along with ammunition from his possession. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders police teams arrested two absconders from different areas of the city.

RPO inquires after injured cops

Rawalpindi: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Sati on Monday visited Holy Family Hospital to inquire after the health of police personnel who got injured in an attack in Pirwadhi here, informed police spokesman.

The RPO inquired from the medical staff about the recovery of the injured officers namely Sadaqat and Ali Raza. Nasir Mehmood gave instructions to the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to injured cops. Search operations must be conducted on regular basis, the police chief directed. The RPO directed to arrest of the other accomplices of attackers on picket in Pirwadhi.